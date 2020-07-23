Left Menu
The detailed guidelines for the shooting of films and other entertainment programs during Unlock 2 in Punjab have been approved by the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, said media advisor to CM, Raveen Thukral on Thursday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 23-07-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 20:24 IST
Punjab CM approves guidelines for shooting of films, others
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The detailed guidelines for the shooting of films and other entertainment programs during Unlock 2 in Punjab have been approved by the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, said media advisor to CM, Raveen Thukral on Thursday. According to the new guidelines, a gathering of only 50 people is allowed at a shooting venue, along with strict adherence to other COVID safety protocols.

Earlier on Wednesday, Singh had asked Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan to formulate clear guidelines in response to the request from a delegation of the film and music industry, which approached the state government to seek permission for shooting with necessary clarifications and directions to be issued in this regard to the district authorities. Post-approval by the Chief Minister, Special Chief Secretary (Home) Satish Chandra issued comprehensive guidelines granting permission to shoot films and other entertainment programs in the State.

The applications for permission of the shooting of films and other programs would need to be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner with complete details of the location, the number of days and timings for permission, as per the conditions. After consulting the police authorities, the Deputy Commissioner would grant the permission. A copy of the permission shall be endorsed to the Commissioner of Police or the SSP for information and necessary action.

The guidelines further stipulate that the duration of shooting should be restricted to a minimum possible time and not more than 50 persons should be present. Shooting would commence only after every person involved is thermally scanned and found asymptomatic. The shooting venue should have sanitizers or soaps and water and the members must wash their hands frequently.

Other guidelines include wearing of masks for everyone excluding the ones who are in front of the camera, social distancing and enforcement of crowd control. (ANI)

