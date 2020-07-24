Left Menu
Development News Edition

Selena Gomez sends 'thank you' message to her fans for birthday wishes

Singer Selena Gomez, who ringed in her 28th birthday recently, took to social media on Friday to thank her followers for all the love they poured in for her special day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 14:55 IST
Selena Gomez sends 'thank you' message to her fans for birthday wishes
Singer Selena Gomez shares birthday celebrations pictures (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Singer Selena Gomez, who ringed in her 28th birthday recently, took to social media on Friday to thank her followers for all the love they poured in for her special day. The 'Wolves' singer celebrated her birthday on July 22 and a bevy of her admirers flooded the social media platforms with lovely messages. However, it is only today the singer explained and gave a sneak-peek of how she celebrated her day.

The 'Same Old Love' singer posted on Instagram three polaroid pictures that were taken on her birthday. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a metallic golden coloured gown while wishing and cutting the birthday cake. While in another photograph, she is seen happily posing for the camera click, standing near to "Happy Birthday Selena" written balloons.

Taking it to the captions, the singer revealed that she did not use her phone on the day so that she could just be "present in the moment". But having said that, the musician also mentioned having read all the wonderful birthday messages that were dropped in for her.

"Just wanted to say thank you for every single message -- I feel so much love from y'all I love you guys so much and here's to 28," read the caption. While on the day of her birthday Gomez's makeup company -- Rare Beauty -- announced its plan to raise USD 100 million over the next 10 years to provide increased mental health services. (ANI)

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Praying at Hagia Sophia, Erdogan crowns long campaign to revitalise Islam in Turkey

President Tayyip Erdogan attended the first prayers at Turkeys Hagia Sophia on Friday since declaring the ancient monument a mosque, crowning his long campaign to place Islam at the heart of public life in the once fiercely secular republic...

I-T dept to share PAN, bank account data with 10 probe, intel agencies under NATGRID

The Income Tax Department will share PAN and bank account details of any entity with 10 investigative and intelligence agencies, including the CBI and the NIA, under the integrated counter-terrorism platform NATGRID, according to an officia...

Narasimha Rao can truly be called father of economic reforms in India: Manmohan Singh

Former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao was a great son of the soil and he can truly be called the father of economic reforms in India as he had both the vision and the courage to push them forward, Manmohan Singh, who was finance minister ...

On trial on riot charges, Hong Kong newlyweds prepared for life apart

For Valentines Day this year, Henry Tong gave his wife, Elaine To, a photo book. It holds the memories of their life together their first date six years ago, kissing in front of a pro-democracy Lennon wall the tattooed bands on their ring f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020