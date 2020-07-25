Netflix buys Ryan Reynolds starrer action-adventure movie

After teaming with American actor Ryan Reynolds on the hit '6 Underground,' the streaming service Netflix is buying an untitled action-adventure film that is set to star Reynolds and be directed by 'Night at the Museum's' Shawn Levy. According to Variety, Netflix bought the rights from Skydance Media, which backed '6 Underground,' as well as the streamer's recent smash 'The Old Guard.' Financial terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Previously, Reynolds and Levy teamed on the upcoming action-comedy 'Free Guy.' Both men will also produce the film. Currently, Jonathan Tropper ('This is Where I Leave You') is writing the latest draft of the film. The plot of the film is being kept under the wraps.

Skydance's upcoming films include 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Snake Eyes' and 'The Tomorrow War,' are also lined up with Paramount Pictures. Reynolds' upcoming films include 'The Croods 2,' 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard,' and 'Red Notice,' an action-comedy that is set to star Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Netflix swept in and bought the rights for 'Red Notice' from Universal in 2019. (ANI)