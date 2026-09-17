Reynolds and McElhenney's Playful Spygate Spin

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, renowned for their blend of football and entertainment, take a comical dig at the Southampton 'Spygate' controversy in a recent Firefox advertisement.

The duo, co-owners of Wrexham, emphasize the significance of online privacy, all while referencing the unauthorized football training filming scandal that led to Southampton's playoff expulsion.

With Wrexham's fluctuating position in the Championship, the ad highlights Firefox's privacy features amid ongoing investigations into Southampton's alleged spy antics.