Disney+ ropes in Peter Foott for Halloween supernatural comedy 'Spooked'

Streaming service Disney+ has set rising Irish filmmaker Peter Foott to helm 'Spooked', a supernatural comedy being produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the details are being kept under the wraps but it is known that the storyline involves a Halloween night gone awry as trick or treaters are transformed into whatever costume they are wearing.

The initial script for the project was written by Tyler Burton Smith which has now landed at Disney+ and it will now be rewritten by Foott. Foott directed homegrown videos and TV fare before making his feature debut with 2016's 'The Young Offenders', a coming-of-age crime comedy about a pair of best friends who steal some bikes to go find a batch of missing cocaine and escape their troubled lives.

The movie, inspired by a true-life incident involving a capsized boat and drug seizure of the Irish coast, proved to be a breakout hit in Ireland.(ANI)