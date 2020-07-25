Left Menu
Sonakshi Sinha launches campaign against cyber bullying

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-07-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 18:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has announced a new campaign against cyber bullying and online harassment. The actor has teamed up with Special IGP of the Maharashtra Police and Mission Josh for the campaign, #FullStopToCyberBullying.

"Full Stop To Cyber Bullying is a campaign by Mission Josh, where I have teamed up with Special IGP Mr Pratap Dighavkar with an aim to create awareness and educate people about online harassment, trolls, impact on mental health of victims who have faced trolling," Sonakshi said in a post on Instagram. The 33-year-old actor also posted a video where she talks about how people are subjected to trolling through fake accounts and their pictures are misused. She said people often hide behind their computer screens and abuse others on social media. "Many people have fallen victims to such trolls. I'm one of them. But I have decided - Ab bas. Now there will be a full stop to cyber bullying and online trolling," Sonakshi said.

She added that as part of the initiative, they will be talking with experts on the issues of cyber bullying, online trolling, cyber laws, and mental harassment. In June, Sonakshi had deactivated her Twitter account "to stay away from negativity and protect her sanity". She had also disabled the comments section of her Instagram account.

