Hwasa releases fun cover of Harry Styles’ Watermelon Sugar on her birthday

Hwasa (originally named Ahn Hye-jin) is currently on the headlines. She released her first EP, María, on June 29, 2020. The lead single of the same name was composed by Hwasa and producer Park Woo-sang and shows her growth as a singer-songwriter. Hwasa also wrote the lyrics for LMM and composed Why. Hwasa turns 25 on July 23.

Ahn Hye-jin aka Hwasa has released a summary and fun cover of Harry Styles' Watermelon Sugar on Wednesday, July 22. The purpose of releasing this is to celebrate her birthday on July 23.

Hwasa's Harry Styles cover arrives just weeks after the release of her debut solo EP María on June 29. María is the debut extended play by South Korean singer and Mamamoo member Hwasa.

The EP was supported by two singles: the lead single Twit, which reached number one in South Korea, and the title track. Hwasa stated that the album 'is like a diary that contains the emotions she felt as a 24-year-old'. It was produced by Kim Do-hoon Kim Jin-woo, Park Woo-sang and Zico.

Hwasa debuted as a member of the girl group Mamamoo on June 19, 2014, being one of the leading voices with the release of the lead single Mr. Ambiguous from their first extended play (EP) Hello. She wrote and composed My Heart/I Do Me from Hello.

