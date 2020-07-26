Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' album exceeds 1.3 million copies sold in 24 hours

American singer Taylor Swift's latest album, titled 'Folklore', has sold over 1.3 million copies globally in 24 hours, according to Republic Records.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-07-2020 09:28 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 09:28 IST
Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' album exceeds 1.3 million copies sold in 24 hours
Taylor Swift. Image Credit: ANI

American singer Taylor Swift's latest album, titled 'Folklore', has sold over 1.3 million copies globally in 24 hours, according to Republic Records. As per The Hollywood Reporter, on Spotify it was streamed 80.6 million times, breaking the record for first-day album streams by a female artist. 'Folklore' was also the most-streamed pop album on Apple Music on its first day of release, with 35.47 million streams.

The 30-year-old singer's eighth studio album 'Folklore', dropped at midnight on Thursday (local time)-- a surprise to her fans -- alongside a music video for the track 'Cardigan.' Among her collaborators, indie folk band Bon Iver appears with Swift on the track 'exile.' On social media, the 'Love Story' songstress also shared her vision for the album. "It started with imagery. Visuals that popped into my mind and piqued my curiosity. Stars drawn around scars. A cardigan that still bears the scent of loss twenty years later. Battleships sinking into the ocean, down, down, down. The tree swing in the woods of my childhood."

She went on to write that the images in her head "grew faces or names and became characters" in the writing process. "I found myself not only writing my own stories, but also writing about or form the perspective of people I've never met, people I've known, or those I wish I hadn't." The 'Blank Space' songstress later wrote that, in isolation, her imagination has "run wild" and this album is the result, "a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness." (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Manchester City don't require extra motivation to beat Real Madrid: Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that his side does not require any extra motivation to defeat Real Madrid in the Champions League. Guardiola also said that he does not believe that his side needs to recall previous Champions ...

UP: 4,797 held in illicit liquor trade cases in three months

As many as 14,732 cases related to illicit liquor trade were registered and 4,07,366 litres of illicit liquor were seized in Uttar Pradesh from April to June this year, said additional chief secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Excise Department ...

China reports 46 new cases on opposite ends

China reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest daily tally in more than a month, as it took steps to stem recent outbreaks that have infected more than 160 people at opposite ends of the country. Authorities confirmed 22 cases ...

Rahul Gandhi asks people to 'protect democracy', launches campaign

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday appealed citizens to raise their voice to protect democracy and launched the partys campaign SpeakUpForDemocracy. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader posted a video with the caption Lets unite in Sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020