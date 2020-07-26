'Bless The Harts' to feature Natasha Lyonne, Ken Jeong in guest roleS

"Russian Doll" star Natasha Lyonne and actor Ken Jeong are set to guest star in Fox's animated series "Bless The Harts" . The show has been created by Emily Spivey, who also serves as showrunner with Andy Bobrow, reported Deadline.

Besides the two actors, the series will also feature Kristen Schaal in a guest role. The announcement was made during the show’s Comic-Con at Home panel, which featured Bobrow, exec producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller and stars Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell and Ike Barinholtz. The show follows the Harts, a Southern family that is always broke and forever struggling to make ends meet. They one day hope to achieve the American dream, but they’re already rich – in friends, family and laughter.

The first season of "Bless The Harts" premiered on Fox in September 29 and the second season will bow out later this year..