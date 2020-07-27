Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lisa Marie Presley's ex claims she may 'Relapse' following son Benjamin's death

American singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley's ex Michael Lockwood has expressed concerns over her sobriety following the death of her son Benjamin Keough.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-07-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 15:49 IST
Lisa Marie Presley's ex claims she may 'Relapse' following son Benjamin's death
Michael Lockwood and Lisa Marie Presley. Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley's ex Michael Lockwood has expressed concerns over her sobriety following the death of her son Benjamin Keough. According to People Magazine, Lockwood filed court documents on Thursday, ahead of the former couple's divorce and custody trial, set for August 3. The duo--Lockwood and Presley split in 2016 after 10 years of marriage. They share 11-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley.

The Blast obtained the fling which says that Lockwood has asked the court to strip Presley of primary custody, claiming "new and significant concern" over her potentially relapse. "Lisa Marie Presley's son shot and killed himself in her home (Although she was not there at the time.) With all due sympathy and respect, this creates a new and unaddressed twofold problem: the safety of the children and the greater likelihood of [Presley] to relapse into drug and alcohol dependency," the filing stated.

A representative for Presley did not immediately respond to People magazine's request for comment. Presley's 27-year-old son Benjamin, whom she shared with ex-husband Danny Keough, died on July 12.

Following Benjamin's death, a rep for Presley told the outlet that she is "completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated," adding, "she adored that boy. He was the love of her life." (ANI)

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt has taken adequate steps to handle COVID-19 cases, says HC

The Delhi High Court Monday said the AAP government has taken adequate steps like increasing the number of ambulances, augmenting the capacity of helplines, ramping up testing facilities, and creating plasma banks to handle the COVID-19 cas...

Online LSAT-India 2020 Exam Completed Successfully For Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) Results in Mid-August

27th July 2020, Sonipat The First ever fully Online, Remote-Proctored and AI-Enabled LSAT--India 2020 Test has been successfully completed today on 26 July for admission to the Jindal Global Law School JGLS. Started on 19 July, LSAT--India ...

Tanzania opposition leader who survived 2017 gun attack to return from exile

A Tanzanian opposition leader and potential presidential candidate said on Monday he had started his return journey to the East African nation, days after police warned his supporters against gathering unlawfully to welcome him. Tundu Lissu...

Six absconders held in J-K's Poonch

Police have arrested six absconders, including a woman, who were wanted in separate cases in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, officials said on Monday. The six had been evading arrest for 6-13 years, they said.Several police teams conduc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020