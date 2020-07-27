Anushka Sharma feasts on 'Vada Pav' as she enjoys Mumbai rains
As Mumbai witnessed downpours on Monday, actor-producer Anushka Sharma made the most of the day by feasting on Mumbai's famous snack Vada Pav.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-07-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 21:23 IST
As Mumbai witnessed downpours on Monday, actor-producer Anushka Sharma made the most of the day by feasting on Mumbai's famous snack Vada Pav. The 'Sultan' actor shared a picture of herself on Instagram stories where she is seen enjoying the savoury snack.
"Rainy Day Vada Pav. Somebody stop me," she wrote along with the picture. In the picture, the 32-year-old actor is seen wearing a blue and white checkered suit.
Earlier in the day, Sharma had posted a throwback video of herself on Instagram remembering the customary pre-makeup facial massages that she used to get before COVID times. Anushka is currently basking in her two back-to-back production successes - 'Bulbbul' and 'Paatal Lok.'
While 'Paatal Lok' is a crime thriller which released on Amazon Prime Video, 'Bulbbul' is a feminist supernatural flick which had hit Netflix last month. (ANI)
