It's a baby girl for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas have welcomed their first child recently -- a baby girl.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2020 09:47 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 09:47 IST
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Image Credit: ANI

Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas have welcomed their first child recently -- a baby girl. According to Fox News, Jonas' representative confirmed the news in a statement to People magazine on Monday.

"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," it read. The "Game of Thrones" star, and the musician, reportedly had a baby girl named Willa on Wednesday, July 22, at a Los Angeles-area hospital, according to TMZ, who first broke the news.

Joe and Sophie wed just last summer in a lavish ceremony in France after getting engaged in 2017. Before heading to Europe, Turner and Jonas eloped in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019. They exchanged Ring Pops in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator. Turner previously gushed about her hubby to Glamour magazine back in 2019.

"A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I've fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness. That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am - and find my happiness in things other than acting." This isn't the first baby girl in the Jonas family. Joe's older brother Kevin has two daughters -- 3-year-old Valentina Angelina, and 6-year-old Alena Rose with wife Danielle.

As for younger brother Nick Jonas, he and wife Priyanka Chopra also want kids. She told Vogue India in September 2019, "Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list." (ANI)

