Juhi Chawla gifts 'clean air' to son Arjun on his birthday

On the occasion of her son Arjun's birthday, actor Juhi Chawla gave him a gift of "clean air" by planting 1,000 trees as a part of the Cauvery Calling Project. The 'Darr' actor took to Twitter to share the update and posted a monochrome picture of herself with Arjun.

"For my son Arjun, a 1,000 trees, on his birthday, in the Cauvery Calling Project. A gift of clean air and water, the best life insurance plan, can anything be better," she tweeted. The Cauvery Calling Project was launched by Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev. The project was launched to highlight the plight of the Cauvery and conserve the ecosystem and the perennial flow of the river. (ANI)