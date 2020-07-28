Britney Spears says she got 'Carried Away' after debuting head-to-toe henna tattoos

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears on Tuesday debuted a new look as she showed off her full body Henna tattoos, which were done in white design. The 38-year-old pop star Britney began her caption on Instagram, "So I got carried away with henna. I think I'm going for a bohemian look in the second picture .... not sure what my hands on my hips are about. I guess I'm demanding attention."

In her first image, the 'Toxic' songstress posed for the camera in a snake print bikini. She accessorised with a black choker necklace and styled her hair in loose waves. Moreover, Britney appeared to be makeup-free (with the exception of her signature eyeliner). Her latest look comes exactly one week after she decided to embrace her natural beauty.

"Who would have thought it. After all this time in my life I'm just now learning that no makeup is the way to go....," the 'Criminal' songstress wrote. "I mean....," she continued. "A little makeup is fun but after spending so much time in hair and makeup chairs to look flawless... I think a natural look is a way to go. It makes you look waaaay younger and so much better."

The pop star has been open to many beauty changes in the last couple of months. Along with her Henna tattoos and promise to go makeup-free, she also transformed her hair. She revealed in an Instagram post, last month, "I did it. I finally cut bangs," alongside a picture of her new hairstyle.

Her major makeover was a hairstyle she wanted for quite some time, however, she always believed she couldn't "pull off" bangs. Spears expressed in May, "Who would have thought bangs could make you look waaaaay younger. I stopped having bangs in the 3rd grade and I remember like it was yesterday.... it was such a big deal to expose my forehead... only pretty people in the south could do that and I never felt pretty enough to pull it off."

The 'Womanizer' singer continued, "People choose different ways to protect themselves," "When I pull my bangs in front of my head, I feel like I'm protected ... almost like I'm in 3rd grade again." (ANI)