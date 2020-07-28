Left Menu
Team 'Mubarakan' reunites over video call as movie completes 3 years

The team of 'Mubarakan' has reunited once again on Tuesday over video call to mark three-year completion of their movie.

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 19:43 IST
The team of 'Mubarakan' during a video call (Image source: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Anil Kapoor on Twitter shared a screenshot of the video call that he had with the other members of the movie including Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'cruz, Athiya Shetty, and others.

He tweeted that it is the "virtual celebrations with the Mubarakan family!" Anees Bazmee's directorial venture 'Mubarakan,' had won many hearts with its entertainment quotient upon the movie release in 2017. It also garnered a favourable response from the critics and was touted as a complete family entertainer.

The movie features Arjun Kapoor in a double role opposite Athiya Shetty and Ileana D'cruz. The film also brings the real-life 'chacha bhatija' Jodi of Arjun and Anil Kapoor on screen for the first time. 'Mubarakan', which thrives on pure clean comedy without any double meaning jokes or inappropriate scenes, stands out with its clean humour in the age of slapstick and adult comedies.

The film was produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Ashwin Varde & Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios. (ANI)

