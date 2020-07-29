Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan extends gratitude to fans after recovering from COVID-19

Two days after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19, the actor on Wednesday extended gratitude towards her fans for their "prayers, concern, wishes and love".

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-07-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 10:41 IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan extends gratitude to fans after recovering from COVID-19
Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Two days after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19, the actor on Wednesday extended gratitude towards her fans for their "prayers, concern, wishes, and love". The 46-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a picture where the mother-daughter duo is seen thanking their fans through their hand gestures.

While Aishwarya is seen forming a heart with her hands, Aaradhya is seen joining her hands as a mark of gratitude. "THANK YOU SO SO MUCH for ALL your Prayers, Concern, Wishes, and Love for my darling Angel Aaradhya and for Pa, Ab ...and me. TRULY OVERWHELMED and forever indebted...GOD BLESS YOU ALL," she wrote in the caption.

"ALL MY LOVE ALWAYS and Prayers for the well-being of you ALL and all yours... Truly, Deeply and Heartfelt... Be Well and Be Safe GOD BLESS. LOVE YOU All too," she added. Aishwarya and Aaradhya were tested negative for coronavirus earlier on July 27 following which they were discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

The 'Guru' actor's husband Abhishek Bachchan and his star father Amitabh Bachchan are still being treated for the infection at the hospital. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

India's Hetero wins approval to launch COVID-19 drug favipiravir

Indias Hetero Labs Ltd said on Wednesday it received local regulatory approval to launch its version of anti-viral drug favipiravir for the treatment of COVID-19.The drug, priced at 59 rupees 79 cents per tablet, will be available at drug s...

Makers of 'KGF: Chapter 2' release Sanjay Dutt's character poster on his 61st birthday

Marking senior actor Sanjay Dutts birthday, makers of his upcoming action-thriller KGF Chapter 2 on Wednesday unveiled his character poster from the film. Dutt took to Instagram to share the poster that features him in a dark, fierce avatar...

Guj: Scrapped notes of Rs 4.76 crore face value seized, 2 held

Demonetised currency notes with the face value of Rs 4.76 crore were recovered in Godhra town of Gujarat and two persons were held in this connection, police said on Wednesday. The duo was apprehended following a raid conducted by the Speci...

Forest Dept will undertake plantation drive along sea beach in Digha

The West Bengal Forest department will undertake a plantation drive along the sea beach in the popular tourist resort of Digha in Purba Medinipur district in collaboration with the local development authority, a senior minister said. Cyclon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020