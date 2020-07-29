Ranveer Singh expands music label, drops new track 'Mehfil-E-hiphop'

Left Menu
Actor Ranveer Singh who had last year launched his independent music label 'IncInk,' on Wednesday dropped a new track 'Mehfil-E-hiphop' introducing a new hip-hop artist Devil The Rhymer.

Poster of the new track 'Mehfil-e-HipHop' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Ranveer Singh who had last year launched his independent music label 'IncInk,' on Wednesday dropped a new track 'Mehfil-E-hiphop' introducing a new hip-hop artist Devil The Rhymer. The 'Gully Boy' actor who co-owns the music label with Navzar Eranee aims at unearthing future superstars through his passion project.

Devil The Rhymer whose original name is Abhay Prasad is the record label's fourth artist after Kaam Bhari, Spitfire and SlowCheeta. "Our passion project is a platform for budding musicians who we believe will change the music industry in the near future and the signing of Devil is one step forward in that direction," Ranveer said about his decision of expansion.

He further went on to heap praises on the new hip-hop artist and lauded his poetry skills. "He is a brilliant artist and a true poet of his generation. At just 21, he is definitely an artist who is set to take the centre-stage in Indie rap/hip-hop industry of India. His flow is unique and matchless. We believe in him and it is a huge moment for Navzar and me to present our fourth artist to the world," he said.

"Before I knew his name, I heard him rap. I was like who is that guy. Speed, depth and fearlessness at its highest expression. I want that feeling, to be immersed in his artistry as a listener. Can't wait for the drop," the 'Gully Boy' actor said. The new track 'Mehfil-E-HipHop' is a celebration of collaboration, unity and inclusivity, a bond that music solidifies even more so during such unprecedented times of the coronavirus pandemic.

The track features all four talents of IncInk -- Kaam Bhaari, Spitfire, SlowCheeta and Devil the Rhymer. Each artist with their own individualistic style and flair, though cities apart -- came together for the song, which has been produced by musician Anushka Manchanda.

The song was created and the music video was shot entirely during the lockdown. As a self-shoot project was undertaken by the artists from their respective homes, they were remotely guided by Navzar. (ANI)

