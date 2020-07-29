Left Menu
Chandan Roy Sanyal to star in Buddhadeb Dasgupta's next

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal is set to reunite with veteran filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta for a Bengali film. The yet-to-be-titled project marks Sanyal's third venture with the multiple National Award-winning director. Sanyal, known for films like "Kaminey", "Aparajita Tumi", and "Chef", said the upcoming film explores the castigation a female journalist faces at her workplace.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-07-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 13:02 IST
Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal is set to reunite with veteran filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta for a Bengali film. The yet-to-be-titled project marks Sanyal's third venture with the multiple National Award-winning director. The two have previously collaborated on "Urojahaj" and "Tope"

"I am super excited and grateful to have such a celebrated film director show confidence in my craft. His films have won recognition at international film festivals world over and it will be my honour to collaborate with him for the third time," Sanyal said in a statement. The film revolves around a journalist who undergoes serious problems at her workplace that seep into her personal life. While Sanyal has been cast as the male lead, the makers are scouting for the protagonist. Sanyal, known for films like "Kaminey" , "Aparajita Tumi" , and "Chef", said the upcoming film explores the castigation a female journalist faces at her workplace. "For a man to understand the plight of working women, it takes depth, sensitivity and empathy. Dasgupta sir has all this and more. That's what makes the project compelling for me," he added. Recently, Sanyal wrapped up shooting for Raj Ashoo's "Woh Teen Din" with co-actor Sanjay Mishra in Varanasi.

