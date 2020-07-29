Left Menu
Varun Dhawan reveals John Abraham ate 21 watermelons in one day during 'Dishoom' shoot

Sharing still from the film 'Dishoom', actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday revealed that his co-star John Abraham ate 21 watermelons in a single day while shooting in the desert.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 15:26 IST
A still from the film 'Dishoom' featuring actors John Abraham and Varun Dhawan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Dhawan shared the lesser-known fact on Wednesday as the film clocked in four years.

He took to Instagram to share the still featuring him and John, where the two are seen standing in ankle deep water donning orange coloured shorts. "4yearsofdishoom This was one of the best teams I worked with. 2 of my elder brothers always had my back. Maybe its time to get the band back together. Also John ate 21 watermelons in one day while filming in the dessert," the 33-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

His co-star John Abraham further shared the post on his Instagram profile and said he is waiting for the sequel of the film to enjoy more watermelons. "Waiting for Kabir and Junaid to get back together ... and eat more watermelons," he wrote.

'Dishoom' also stars actor Jacqueline Fernandez alongside Dhawan and Abraham in the lead role. (ANI)

