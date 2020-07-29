Dylan McDermott credits his Emmy nod to Ryan Murphy for 'reinventing' him as actor
Actor Dylan McDermott who got nominated for the 72nd Emmy Awards on Tuesday, has given all the credits to 'Hollywood' show creator Ryan Murphy, saying Murphy "reinvented" him as an actor.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 20:00 IST
Actor Dylan McDermott who got nominated for the 72nd Emmy Awards on Tuesday, has given all the credits to 'Hollywood' show creator Ryan Murphy, saying Murphy "reinvented" him as an actor. The Television Academy unveiled the list of nominees yesterday virtually, and McDermott got a nod in the supporting actor category for his performance in Netflix's show 'Hollywood'.
The 58-year-old actor, in a telephonic interview with The Hollywood Reporter after receiving the good news, admitted that the recognition for the Emmys would not have been possible without the show creator - Ryan Murphy. The American actor recalled Murphy's words, who said to him "I want to reinvent you as an actor," while they were prepping for the show.
'The Messengers' actor gave credits to the screenwriter and noted "he saw me in this role, he believed in me, and I wouldn't be here without him." During the interview with the publication, he also expressed his surprise as it's been 21 years since McDermott received his last Emmy nomination, for the lead actor in 'The Practice'.
The 72nd Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who will also serve as executive producer. The show is scheduled to broadcast on 20 September on ABC. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Hollywood star Viola Davis says she feels betrayed by her movie 'The Help'
Entertainment News Roundup: Ex-partners tell UK court Depp wife beater claims nothing like 'true Johnny'; No trans characters in major Hollywood movies for 3rd year, report finds and more
Attorney General Barr takes aim at Hollywood, Disney for censoring films to appease China
Entertainment News Roundup: Ex-partners tell UK court Depp wife beater claims nothing like 'true Johnny'; No trans characters in major Hollywood movies for 3rd year, report finds and more
Depp's bodyguard says Amber Heard abused the Hollywood star