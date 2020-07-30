Ariel Winter to star in indie 'Don't Log Off'

"Modern Family" star Ariel Winter is set to join the independent comedy thriller "Don't Log Off". This will be the actor's first film role following her long and successful run as Alex Dunphy on the ABC beloved sitcom. According to Deadline, the feature is set entirely during the early days of the coronavirus quarantine. The project marks the directorial debut of the Baer Brothers - Brandon Baer and Garrett Baer.

"Don't Log Off" revolves around six friends attending a virtual surprise party when the birthday girl suddenly goes missing. The debutant directors have also penned the story.

Luke Benward, Ashley Argota, Brielle Barbusca, Sterling Beaumon, Jack Griffo, Khylin Rhambo, and Kara Royster are also part of the cast. Beaumon, Benward, and Winter are also producing the project along with Nicole Smolen and Austin Seltzer.

The production, shot both virtually and on location, is currently underway..