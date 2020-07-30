Left Menu
Bihar cops scrutinise Sushant account details, visit Rhea home

The Bihar police team, which arrived here on Wednesday, visited several places, including the residence of Rajput's friend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is facing `abetment to suicide' charge in a Patna FIR, but did not find her at home, said the Mumbai Crime Branch official. According to the official, the Bihar police started looking into financial transactions of Rajput, who was found hanging in his suburban Bandra apartment on June 14.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-07-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 18:55 IST
The visiting Bihar police team on Thursday started the process of scrutinising financial transactions and bank account details of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput as part of their probe into his alleged suicide here last month, a Mumbai police official said. The Bihar police team, which arrived here on Wednesday, visited several places, including the residence of Rajput's friend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is facing `abetment to suicide' charge in a Patna FIR, but did not find her at home, said the Mumbai Crime Branch official.

According to the official, the Bihar police started looking into financial transactions of Rajput, who was found hanging in his suburban Bandra apartment on June 14. As part of the process, the four-member team visited a Bandra-based bank where the 34-year-old actor had an account, he said.

The Bihar cops are also looking into evidence collected so far by the Mumbai police and statements recorded by them, he said. They are expected to question some people linked to Rajput, including his ex-girlfriend, actress Ankita Lokhande, the official said.

The Bihar Police team landed in Mumbai to probe an `abetment to suicide' case registered against Chakraborty and others in connection with the death of Rajput. Krishna Kumar Singh (74), Rajput's father, lodged a complaint against Chakraborty, the deceased actor's friend, and six others, including her family members, for alleged abetment to suicide, in Patna on Tuesday.

The Mumbai police who are already investigating the alleged suicide have questioned several people from the film industry in connection with the case. The Patna case was registered under various IPC sections including 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

Singh accused Chakraborty, a budding TV and film actor, of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Shambhuraj Desai on Thursday said the Bihar police did not follow established protocols.

"The Mumbai police have registered a case... from day one we are investigating it," he said. "Whenever a police team from a state visits another state for investigation, there are some protocols which are to be followed.. these were not followed," Desai told a news channel here.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had on Wednesday ruled out a CBI probe into the death of Rajput. "The Mumbai police are investigating the case and there is no question of the case being handed over to the CBI," Deshmukh had said.

