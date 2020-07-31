Left Menu
American actor Naya Rivera has been laid to rest two weeks after an accidental drowning in California lake.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-07-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 12:33 IST
Naya Rivera laid to rest 2 weeks after accidental drowning in California lake
Naya Rivera (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Naya Rivera has been laid to rest two weeks after an accidental drowning in California lake. According to Fox News, the 'Glee' star was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on Friday, July 24, as per a death certificate obtained by People magazine.

The document listed the cause of death as "drowning" and says Rivera died within a manner of "[minutes]." Per People, it also states that there were no other significant conditions that contributed to her death.

According to Fox News, on July 13, Rivera's body was recovered from Lake Piru in California, five days after she went missing when she had rented a boat with her four-year-old son, Josey. When the boat failed to return on time, its vendor found the vessel drifting in the northern end of the lake with the little boy asleep on board. According to Ventura County authorities, the vendor told investigators that the boy and his mother had been swimming.

Josey told investigators that his mother helped him get back on board the boat. He then looked back and saw her disappear into the water. The boy was wearing a life vest and another life jacket was found in the boat along with Rivera's identification. Her car was found in a parking area. Josey, whom Rivera shared with ex-husband, actor Ryan Dorsey, was "in good health," authorities previously confirmed.

The day after she disappeared, authorities said they believed Rivera had drowned and the rescue mission became a recovery. (ANI)

