Beyonce drops vibrant 'Already' music video ahead of 'Black Is King' premiere

Just a few hours before her 'Black Is King' visual album debuts on Disney Plus, American singer-songwriter Beyonce has given fans a brand new music video. According to Variety, late Thursday night (local time), the 24-time Grammy winner dropped a new music video for 'Already' from 'The Lion King: The Gift' that will be featured on 'Black Is King.'

The song features Shatta Wale and Major Lazer and features dialogue from last year's 'The Lion King' photorealistic remake at the beginning of the video. The songstress also took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the new song. She wrote, "ALREADY video out now" (alongside red heart emoji).

Being released at the same time with the new music video, the deluxe version of 'The Lion King: The Gift' was also released on streaming services at the same time on Thursday night. The new album includes the single 'Black Parade,' an extended version of it and a remix of 'Find Your Way Back' featuring Disc jockey and music producer Melo-X. The deluxe edition also removes the multiple interludes featuring dialogue from 'The Lion King.'

According to a press release,'Black Is King' promises to reimagine the lessons from 'The Lion King' for "today's young kings and queens in search of their own crowns," and is inspired by music from the soundtrack. The original album was the soundtrack for last year's 'The Lion King.' Beyonce curated and executive produced the soundtrack, which featured her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino, Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar, Tierra Whack, 070 Shake, Jessie Reyez and other artists.

'Black Is King' is set to release on Disney Plus on July 31 at 12:00 a.m. (Pacific Time Zone). (ANI)