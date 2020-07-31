'Midnight Express' filmmaker Alan Parker dies at 76
Versatile British director Alan Parker, notable for having wide-range of filmmaking styles, has died at the age of 76.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-07-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 23:03 IST
Versatile British director Alan Parker, notable for having wide-range of filmmaking styles, has died at the age of 76. The news of his demise was confirmed by the British Film Institute on Friday, noting that he died after a long illness, cited Variety.
Parker was hugely appreciated for his exceptionally wide-ranging take on films ranging from musicals 'Bugsy Malone'(1976) to true story dramas like 'Midnight Express' (1978) to family dramas including 'Shoot the Moon' (1982) and even to horrors and thrillers like 'Angel Heart' (1987) and 'The Life of David Gale' (2003). Together his movies have won 19 BAFTA awards, 10 Golden Globes, and six Academy Awards.
A master in all the genres, Parker was nominated twice for best director at Oscars, for 'Midnight Express' and 'Mississippi Burning'. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Gymnastics-British Gymnastics steps aside from review into abuse allegations
End of the jumbo: British Airways retires 747 early due to coronavirus crisis
Norway arrests British man suspected of plane bomb threat
British policeman suspended after video shows him kneeling on Black suspect's neck
End of the jumbo: British Airways retires 747 early due to coronavirus crisis