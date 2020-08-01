Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Aquaman 2 has got a new release date. But fans are mainly curious to know if Amber Heard will be seen in the second movie. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent Aquaman 2 movie.

Fans of Amber Heard obviously want her in Aquaman 2 to reprise her role Mera from the first movie, but Johnny Depp want the movie creators and producers to remove her from it. Earlier, many people signed a petition to get her removed from Aquaman 2. The figure has reached near 500,000.

Thus, fans of Amber Heard are in distress knowing that the petition signed against her presence in Aquaman 2 is trending and accumulating a good number. The movie creators also know that if the decision is taken against the majority, the box office result for Aquaman 2 may not emerge as expected.

Pirates of the Caribbean actor, Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard are currently in a legal battle. Both have charged domestic violence against each other, but a recent audio recording of Amber Heard has changed the image of the case. People are now fighting for justice for Johnny Depp under the #JusticeforJohnnyDepp.

The recording revealed that Amber Heard badly hitting Johnny Depp, mocking him and calling him a baby. She also said she threw pots, pans and vases at him. When all these surfaced, fans started urging the creators to remove her from Aquaman 2. According to them, domestic abusers should not be entertained and celebrated in the entertainment industry in any country.

The final update surrounding Amber Heard's continuation in Aquaman 2 is yet to come. The movie is set to be released on December 16, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

