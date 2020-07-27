Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will be released soon. The success of every Pirates of the Caribbean movie continued paving way for more sequels. There are already five movies of the franchise and the new movie is on the way. The avid movie lovers are ardently waiting to get some latest updates related to it.

There are currently two versions of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 in the works. Those two versions are both reboots. The first Pirates of the Caribbean movie, The Curse of the Black Pearl, was a game-changer for Disney when it opened in 2003, Screenrant reminded. The studio was not having any blockbuster live-action franchises, and was far from purchasing Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar.

In our previous updates, we revealed that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is on the process of development. Disney is working on two different Pirates of the Caribbean movies, and not a single movie will have direct continuation from the previous five movies.

According to many fans, Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is not possible without Johnny Depp's role as Captain Jack Sparrow. The movie will see the returning of Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner, Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa and Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs.

On the development of Pirates of the Caribbean 6, Jerry Bruckheimer said, "We're working on a draft right now and hopefully we'll get it shortly and give it to Disney and hopefully they'll like it. We don't know. We've been working on it for a little bit."

A petition was launched on Change.org urging Disney to reconsider his returning. The petition with an urge to return Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 has accumulated over 211,000 signatures, the figure which is close to 300,000. With such a beautiful response, we believe that Disney will surely bring back Johnny Depp in the sixth movie as Captain Jack Sparrow.

One fan tweeted: "You can tell @DisneyStudios is officially out of ideas. stop trying to ruin the Pirates franchise like you've already started to. THERE IS NO POTC WITHOUT JOHNNY DEPP!!!"

Another fan added, "I hope Disney knows that literally no one is going to watch Pirates of the Caribbean without Johnny Depp". Thus, we believe Johnny Depp will surely be present in Pirates of the Caribbean 6.