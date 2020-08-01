Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kiara Advani's birthday picture is all smiles and cakes

A day after she celebrated her 28th birthday at home, actor Kiara Advani on Saturday shared a stunning picture from her birthday celebrations and thanked her friends, family, and fans for their wishes.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 12:49 IST
Kiara Advani's birthday picture is all smiles and cakes
Actor Kiara Advani (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

A day after she celebrated her 28th birthday at home, actor Kiara Advani on Saturday shared a stunning picture from her birthday celebrations and thanked her friends, family, and fans for their wishes. The 'Kabir Singh' actor took to Instagram to share a picture from her at-home birthday celebrations where she is seen seated at a table full of birthday cakes and desserts.

In the caption, she went on to extend gratitude towards her fans, friends, and family for showering love and best wishes on her. "With a heart so full of love and gratitude I thank you, my family, friends, and fans for all the love, blessings, videos, messages, calls, and good wishes you have showered me with this birthday," she wrote in the caption.

"Feeling so so so loved. I pray you are as Happy, healthy, and safe as I feel right now. This means everything to me. All Gods blessings," Kiara added. Wishes poured in for the 'Lust Stories' actor on Friday as she ringed into her 28th birthday. Several Bollywood celebrities including her 'Kabir Singh' co-star Shahid Kapoor had wished her on the occasion. (ANI)

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Salman Khan wishes 'Eid Mubarak' to fans with Covid twist

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has wished his fans on the prosperous occasion of Eid al-Adha in his own style but with a COVID-19 twist. Since the country is celebrating Eid amid COVID-19 restrictions, the actor made sure to inspire his fa...

Ukraine police kill man after hostage-taking, official says

A man who had taken a senior police officer hostage a week ago and then escaped was killed by police special forces in central Ukraine early on Saturday when he took a new hostage and exploded a grenade, a senior government official said. T...

Water, soil from Badrinath, Mahakaleshwar reach Ayodhya ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony

Soil and water from many important religious sites and rivers across India have reached Ayodhya for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Mandir on August 5, informed the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Saturday. Taking to T...

NGT raps MoEF over monitoring of environmental norms

The National Green Tribunal has rapped the Ministry of Environment and Forests MoEF over compliance of conditions mentioned in environmental clearances granted for projects, saying the mechanism for monitoring environmental norms is inadequ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020