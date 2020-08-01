Left Menu
'Roma' director Alfonso Cuaron boards Chaitanya Tamhane's 'The Disciple' as executive producer

Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuaron has become the executive producer for the filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane's movie 'The Disciple'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-08-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 18:35 IST
'Roma' director Alfonso Cuaron . Image Credit: ANI

Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuaron has become the executive producer for the filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane's movie 'The Disciple'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Marathi feature film will be the first Indian film in almost 20 years chosen to play in the main competition at the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival.

Cuaron, recalling his meeting with Tamhane, director of the globally acclaimed Marathi film 'Court', said: "I met Chaitanya through a mentorship program where I had the opportunity to watch his very superb debut film, Court. I was immediately impressed by his sense of cinema and fearless confidence to tell stories." The 58-year-old Mexican film director further noted," He was part of most of Roma's process and I jumped to the opportunity to be part of the process of his second film 'The Disciple'. I believe Chaitanya is one of the most important new voices of contemporary cinema."

The 'Gravity' director, Cuaron picked an Oscar Award in the best director category for 'Roma' in 2019. Cuaron produced, wrote, and directed 'Roma,' which he describes as his most personal film yet. The film draws on his memories of growing up in Mexico City's Roma neighborhood. Chaitanya Tamhane's 'The Disciple' will also screen at this year's Toronto International Film Festival, cited The Hollywood Reporter.

Endeavor Content has boarded the project to sell North American rights. New Europe Film Sales will handle international sales. The 2014-released feature-length film 'Court' marked Tamhane's directorial film, for which he was nominated for best screenwriter at the 9th Asian Film Awards, and also won best director at the 16th Mumbai Film Festival. (ANI)

