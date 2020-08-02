Left Menu
American singer-songwriter Adele has again surprised her fans with yet another picture showing off her weight loss.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-08-2020 09:21 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 09:21 IST
Adele surprises fans with her unrecognisable look, praises Beyonce's 'Black Is King'
Adele (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Adele has again surprised her fans with yet another picture showing off her weight loss. In her latest post on Instagram, Adele while showing her stunning transformation, praises fellow songstress Beyonce for her latest visual album, "Black Is King." She thanked her longterm idol Beyonce for making everyone feel loved with her art. In the post, the American singer can be seen sporting Marine Serre look like Beyonce.

'Black Is King' is the new initiative started by the American artist. "Thank you, Queen, for always making us all feel so loved through your art [?][?]," Adele wrote as a caption.

According to Page Six, the 'Hello' songstress was first seen post-weight loss transformation at rapper Drake's birthday party last October. In January, Adele then attended a Christmas party, hung out on a beach in and most recently modelled her 2016 Chloe dress from Glastonbury, highlighting just how much she's lost -- reportedly 98 lbs -- over the last four years.

Page Six reported that Pete Geracimo, a personal trainer who worked with Adele for four years between 2012 and 2016, called for less judgment of the mom-of-one on his Instagram page, addressing those who may have felt "betrayed" by her fitness goals. He wrote, "My hope is that people appreciate the hard work that Adele has done to improve herself for the benefit to her and her family only. She did not lose weight to make others feel bad about themselves." (ANI)

