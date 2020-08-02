'Got the day right this time': Sara Ali Khan channels her Sunday mood in poolside picture

Channeling her Sunday mood, actor Sara Ali Khan treated her fans to a stunning picture in a yoga pose as she stood by the swimming pool. The 'Kedarnath' actor put out a post on Instagram wherein she flaunts her toned physique. In the picture, Sara is seen sporting red shorts and matching crop top while she concentrates in a yoga pose. The 'Simmba' star is seen standing by her pool in the garden as is evident from the lush green trees loaded with flowers, and other plants.

Sara captioned the picture: "Happy Sunday#sundayfunday #sunnyday #sunnysunday. If only peace, serenity and green truly made you wiser.. but at least I got the day right. this time..." With the post hitting Instagram, more than 3 lakh followers including Huma Qureshi liked the post.

Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, Sara participated in the 'Women Supporting Women' challenge by sharing a monochrome picture of herself.

The 'Women Supporting Women' challenge is trending on Instagram with several female users taking up the challenge and further nominating women in their circle for the same. A plethora of Hollywood celebrities such as Hilary Duff, Zoe Saldana, and former NBA player Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant have also participated in the challenge. (ANI)