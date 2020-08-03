Don't know if I'll ever be able to live with somebody again: Charlize Theron

Hollywood star Charlize Theron says even if she gets romantically involved, she is not sure if it will be possible for her to live with the person. The 44-year-old actor, who lives in Los Angeles with her two children -- Jackson, eight, and August, five, said she is “too old” to adjust with a new entrant in her house. “I don't know if I'll ever be able to live with somebody again. To be totally frank, they might have to buy the house next to me. 'I don't know if I'm going to be able to deal with that ever again. I'm too old for that s***,” Theron told Mirror. The “Old Guard” actor said she never feels “lonely” or craves to be in a romantic relationship. “I've never felt alone ... My life right now just doesn't allow for a lot of room for something like that to happen - something that's already incredibly difficult to achieve when you're not a single mum. But in saying that, there's not this need that drives me,” she added.