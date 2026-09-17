Ben Affleck's 'Animals': Tense Thriller of Political Secrets and Kidnapping Unveiled

Ben Affleck's new Netflix film 'Animals' features him as a mayoral candidate whose son is kidnapped. The family struggles to raise ransom money, revealing their secrets. The thriller, co-starring Kerry Washington and Gillian Anderson, explores power, leverage, and personal crisis, premiering October 9, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 14:41 IST
Ben Affleck's 'Animals': Tense Thriller of Political Secrets and Kidnapping Unveiled
The poster of 'Animals' (Photo/Instagram/@netflix). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Ben Affleck is set to captivate audiences with his latest political crime thriller, 'Animals.' The film’s intense new trailer, released on Monday, throws the spotlight on Affleck’s character, Mark Kimball, a charismatic Los Angeles mayoral hopeful whose world is turned upside down when his young son is kidnapped.

Directed and co-written by Affleck, the Netflix film features the gripping story of Mark and his wife Abigail, played by Kerry Washington. As the couple's seemingly idyllic life crumbles, they face an agonizing race against time. With funds tied up in Mark’s political campaign, their search for ransom money leads them into increasingly desperate and dangerous measures.

The trailer also introduces a formidable fixer, played by Gillian Anderson, who uncovers secrets poised to threaten both Mark’s political aspirations and his marriage. This intricate drama promises a heart-pounding blend of personal crisis and high-stakes political intrigue, set to debut on Netflix and select cinemas this October 9, 2026.

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