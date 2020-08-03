Sushant Singh Rajput's sister gives him rakhi tribute: You'll always be our pride

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Monday remembered the late star on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and said he will always remain special. Shweta took to Instagram and shared a collage of childhood photographs of Sushant, where the actor is seen surrounded by his four sisters as they tie him rakhi. "Happy Rakshabandhan my sweet baby. We love you a lot and will always do so. You were, you are and you will always be our pride @sushantsinghrajput #HappyRakshaBandhan," she captioned the photo collage. Shweta, on Saturday, had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding justice for Sushant who died on June 14. She posted a brief note on her social media handles, requesting the PM to look into the death case of her brother and ensure that there is no tampering with the evidences.

"We are from a very simple family. My brother had no Godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now. "My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure that everything is handled in a sanitised way and no evidences are tampered with. Expecting justice to prevail," she wrote. Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence. The actor's untimely demise was followed by a high-profile investigation by Mumbai Police during which many big names from Bollywood, including filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aditya Chopra, recorded their statements.

Over a month after the actor's death, his father lodged a police complaint in Patna against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetting the suicide..