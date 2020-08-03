Patty Jenkins says 'Wonder Woman 3' will probably be her last in series

Filmmaker Patty Jenkins has said that the third movie in Warner Bros' DC superhero franchise "Wonder Woman" will "probably" be her last. The director, who was at the helm of worldwide success "Wonder Woman" and is currently looking forward to the release of the second film "Wonder Woman 1984", said considering that the third movie can be her final in the franchise, she will work on it "carefully".

''WW84 gave me a chance to do a lot of things that I couldn't accommodate in the first movie. I was so happy to tell the Wonder Woman origin story. It was almost her birth, but we really haven't seen what she is capable of. It is exciting for me to show her at the peak of her strength. But it is also very important that she fights an internal struggle: she is a Goddess and tries to help humanity. " She is not only someone who fights evil, she tries to show bad people how to improve. It's an interesting dilemma. The next one is probably my last Wonder Woman movie, so I have to put everything I want to show there. We have to think carefully," Jenkins told German publication Geek.

"Wonder Woman", which released in 2017, starred Gal Gadot as the titular superhero. Gadot will be reprising the role in the upcoming sequel scheduled to hit the theatres in October. The movie also features actors Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal.