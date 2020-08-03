Left Menu
Did not get any complaint from Sushant family in Feb: Cops

The Mumbai Police on Monday rejected the claim made by late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs father that the family had filed a written complaint on February 25 apprehending threat to his son's life.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-08-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 21:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Mumbai Police on Monday rejected the claim made by late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs father that the family had filed a written complaint on February 25 apprehending threat to his son's life. Rajputs father, K K Singh, has said they had filed a written complaint on February 25 at the Bandra Police station, nearly four months before his death, stating that the actor's life was in danger.

In a press note, the Mumbai police denied the claim and said Bandra police officials did not receive any written complaint from Rajput's family about threat to his life. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

The city police, in their note, pointed to K K Singh releasing a statement about his family submitting the written complaint. "It must be clarified that no such written complaint was addressed to the Bandra Police on that day (February 25)," said the note.

However, O P Singh, an IPS officer and brother-in-law of Rajput, had sent some WhatsApp messages to the then DCP Zone 9 regarding this matter, the Mumbai police said. The then DCP Zone 9 had called OP Singh and told him a written complaint was mandatory for any inquiry or action, they said in the note.

However, O P Singh wanted the matter to be resolved informally, but the DCP had clearly told him this was not possible, the Mumbai police said. In a video, the actor father's has alleged the Bandra police did not act on the complaint about my son's life being in danger".

In the video, KK Singh also went on to state that accused are on the run and "victims are being labelled as conspirators. He has also accused the Mumbai police of not extending help to the Bihar police team which is probing "abetment to suicide" case filed by him in Patna last week.

The Mumbai police are separately probing the circumstances in which the Bollywood actor died.

