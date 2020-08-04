Left Menu
Joey King in talks to join Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’

The film is based on Isaka Kotar’s Japanese novel "Maria Beetle" and will be directed by David Leitch. Zak Olkewicz has penned the script, reported Variety. King is fresh out of the success of the second film in her teen romance franchise “The Kissing Booth”.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-08-2020 09:58 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 09:58 IST
Los Angeles, Aug 4 (PTI)”Kissing Booth” actor Joey King is in negotiations to board Hollywood star Brad Pitt’s upcoming movie “Bullet Train”. The film is based on Isaka Kotar’s Japanese novel "Maria Beetle" and will be directed by David Leitch.

Zak Olkewicz has penned the script, reported Variety. Leitch and Kelly McCormick are attached to produce the project through 87North, along with Antoine Fuqua.

Sony Pictures has been keeping plot details and character descriptions under wraps and no date has been set yet for the production start. King is fresh out of the success of the second film in her teen romance franchise “The Kissing Booth”. The film released on Netflix on July 24 and the streaming platform recently announced a third installment that will come out in 2021.

Pitt was last seen in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", directed by Quentin Tarantino, for which he won his career-first acting Oscar..

