'Folklore' makes Taylor Swift break record for most Billboard hot 100 hits among women

Adding another feather to her cap, musician Taylor Swift has broken the records for the most Billboard Hot 100 entries by a woman musician in the 62-year-long history of the chart. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Siwft has passed Nicki Minaj's 110, with her 113 tallies of Billboard entries.

The 31-year-old singer's 'Cardigan' launches at number 1 on the Hot 100 and the total 16 songs of the standard edition on chart lifted her entries from 97 to 113. The list of hot 100 entries among women is now ruled by Taylor Swift with her 113 entries followed by Nicki Minaj's 110, and then Aretha Franklin's 73.

Nicki had held the top mark to herself since April 1, 2017, when she passed Franklin, reported The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)