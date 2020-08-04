Amazon renews ‘Hunters’ for season two

Amazon Studios has ordered a second season of “Hunters”, starring Al Pacino, Logan Lerman and Jerrika Hinton. The hit conspiracy thriller drama series is created by David Weil and executive produced by Jordan Peele.

Weil also served as co-showrunner along with Nikki Toscano on season one. The series follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City as they discover that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among them and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the United States.

“With ‘Hunters,’ David Weil’s bold vision and fearless imagination powered a thrilling, twisty, action-packed first season that engaged Prime Video customers around the world. “We are thrilled that David, Jordan and the ‘Hunters’ will be back with us for more,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement to Variety. Weil said he is looking forward to share the next chapter of the “Hunters” saga with the audiences.

“I am beyond grateful to Jen and the Amazon family for their continued extraordinary support of Hunters. Alongside our magnificent cast, incredible crew, and brilliant writers and producers, I am more eager than ever to share the next chapter of the Hunters saga with the world,” he said. The first season of “Hunters”, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 21, also featured Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker, and Lena Olin.