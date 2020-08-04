Left Menu
Bradley Cooper in talks to join Paul Thomas Anderson's drama set in 1970s

Actor Bradley Cooper and filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson both eight-times Oscar nominees are joining hands for the latter's next untitled feature.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 13:03 IST
Actor Bradley Cooper . Image Credit: ANI

The plot details of the film are being kept under the wraps but as per The Hollywood Reporter's sources, the movie involved multiple storylines that revolve around a child actor in a Valley-based high school. Cooper's role is yet not decided for the untitled film which will be written and produced by Anderson along with Sarah Murphy.

The production of the film was scheduled for spring/summer 2020 but the COVID-19 induced shutdown has pushed it back to fall. (ANI)

