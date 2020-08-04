Left Menu
'Dirty Harry' actor Reni Santoni dies at 81

Reni Santoni, an actor known for his role alongside Clint Eastwood in 'Dirty Harry,' has died. He was 81.

04-08-2020
Reni Santoni (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Reni Santoni, an actor known for his role alongside Clint Eastwood in 'Dirty Harry,' has died. He was 81. According to Fox News, Santoni died while under hospice care on Saturday (local time) in Los Angeles following years of health issues that plagued the screen and stage performer, Santoni's close pal, TV writer-producer and musician Tracy Newman told the outlet.

Newman wrote in a statement, "He passed away on Saturday, August 1. He was the funniest man I've ever known. Besides being a terrific actor, he was a legendary improviser. He will be missed." Fox News reported that a cause of death has yet to be confirmed but Newman said she was told he died of "natural causes."

Santoni also appeared in the 1967 movie 'Enter Laughing' directed by Carl Reiner, the 1969 film 'Guns of the Magnificent Seven,' and later co-starred with Sylvester Stallone in 'Cobra' in 1986. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Santoni wrote the off-Broadway play 'Raisin' Hell in the Son,' which premiered in 1962, and appeared on stage in 'The Mad Show' alongside a cast that featured David Steinberg, Jo Anne Worley and Linda Lavin.

The New York-born actor gained notoriety for his roles in 'Cobra' and 'Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid,' and also is remembered for portraying Poppie, the pizza restaurant owner in 'Seinfeld',a four-appearance stretch that began in 1994 with the episode titled 'The Pie.' According to IMDb, in 2012 Santoni's final TV credit came when he appeared in an episode of 'Franklin & Bash.'

He is survived by his son, Nick, who Newman called 'the light of his life.' (ANI)

