Left Menu
Development News Edition

'We must raise our voices': Anupam Kher on Sushant's death case

Senior Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday broke his silence around Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, saying people must raise their voices, to ensure the case is reaching a "logical solution".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 20:44 IST
'We must raise our voices': Anupam Kher on Sushant's death case
A still from the video shared by actor Anupam Kher (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Senior Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday broke his silence around Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, saying people must raise their voices, to ensure the case is reaching a "logical solution". The 65-year-old actor, through a video message posted on Instagram, noted that without criticising anyone, and as being an artist, or in the name of humanity, it is our duty to help bring the case to a "logical end".

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor urged people to raise their voices now as Rajput's family, friends, colleagues, and fans who loved him "deserve to know what caused his death." Adding a hashtag of "Justice for Sushant", the 'Veer-Zaara' actor wrote: "So much has been said, there are so many conspiracy theories, but it is not about who stands on which side anymore, it is about ensuring, that this case reaches a logical conclusion. We must know the truth."

Earlier today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he will be recommending a CBI inquiry into the Sushant's death case. Kumar said that the late actor's father had earlier in the day held talks with the Director-General of Police (DGP), Bihar and he has given his consent for a CBI inquiry to be conducted in the case.

An FIR was filed by Patna Police against actor Rhea Chakraborty in the Rajput's death case, on a complaint filed by KK Singh, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abetment of suicide. A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the case. According to Mumbai Police, the statements of 56 people have been recorded till now in connection with the case, including the family of the actor, his domestic help, and several industry persons.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

50-yr-old man arrested for supplying drugs in Delhi; 2.5 kg heroin seized

A 50-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly supplying illegal drugs in the national capital, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Bishan Singh, a resident of Sector-7 of Rohini, they said. Two-and-a-half kilogr...

Can you get the coronavirus from secondhand smoke?

Can you get the coronavirus from secondhand smoke Secondhand smoke isnt believed to directly spread the virus, experts say, but infected smokers may blow droplets carrying the virus when they exhale. Being able to smell the smoke might be a...

Top Indian military and strategic brass review situation in eastern Ladakh

Indias top military and strategic brass on Tuesday reviewed the overall situation in eastern Ladakh amid indications that the latest round of talks between senior military commanders of Indian and Chinese armies on the next phase of disenga...

Bangladesh PM Hasina assures 'proper' probe, trial in retired army major killing

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said a proper probe would be carried out into the killing of the retired army major -- who had served in her special security protection force -- in a police firing, as she called his mothe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020