Naomi Scott in talks for Amblin's sci-fi movie 'Distant'

"Charlie's Angels" star Naomi Scott is in negotiations to join the cast of Ambin Partners' upcoming sci-fi movie "Distant"

The movie hails from "Blades of Glory" filmmakers Will Speck and Josh Gordon, and will also feature Anthony Ramos of "Hamilton" fame, according to The Hollywood Reporter

The story is about an asteroid miner who crash-lands on an alien planet. Running out of oxygen and hunted by creatures, he is forced to cross harsh terrain to find the only other known survivor, a woman trapped in her escape pod. Spenser Cohen has penned the script for the film. The project will be produced by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger and Anna Halberg.