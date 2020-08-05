Madhuri Dixit wishes 'dear friend' Kajol on her birthday

Evergreen actor Madhuri Dixit on Wednesday extended an adorable birthday wish to her good friend Kajol on her special day. The duo has seen sharing a good bond, and Kajol had also appeared as a guest on a dance reality show, that was judged by Dixit.

On Kajol's 46th birthday, the 'Devdas' actor took to Twitter to share a lovely picture and wrote: Happy Birthday to my dear friend @itsKajolDMany happy returns of the day & may God bless you with good health & happiness, always!" In the shared picture, the duo was seen beaming with joy and flashing their smiles as they pose for a selfie.

Earlier in the day, Kajol received scores of birthday wishes from her co-stars. Husband Ajay Devgn too shared a stunning throwback picture as he extended a heartwarming birthday wish to the 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge' actor. (ANI)