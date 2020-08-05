Kim Kardashian, Kanye West in Tropical Island fortress to avoid paparazzi: Report

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper husband Kanye West wanted an appropriate setting to try and save their marriage and the sources learned that the pair went on a family vacation with their kids to Tropical Island, outside the country to have some family time. According to TMZ, the Kardashians are famously photographed everywhere they go, but the couple went on the special family trip to avoid pictures and paparazzi.

The sources told TMZ, that the family is staying in what is described as a 'fortress', an estate that is remote wherein, it is virtually impossible for trespassers to get close. Interestingly, there is total radio silence as to how the vacation is going.

As the outlet reported, this could be the final test on the marriage. The couple has had relatively little contact over the last few months and Kanye's pronouncements at the South Carolina campaign rally and on twitter clearly did not help. Earlier TMZ reported over last week that the SKIMS founder flew to Wyoming to see Kanye, and the reunion was tearful and tense.

The outlet has also reported that the family outing is not a quick trip. (ANI)