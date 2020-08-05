Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West in Tropical Island fortress to avoid paparazzi: Report

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper husband Kanye West wanted an appropriate setting to try and save their marriage and the sources learned that the pair went on a family vacation with their kids to Tropical Island, outside the country to have some family time.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-08-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 18:34 IST
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West in Tropical Island fortress to avoid paparazzi: Report
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper husband Kanye West wanted an appropriate setting to try and save their marriage and the sources learned that the pair went on a family vacation with their kids to Tropical Island, outside the country to have some family time. According to TMZ, the Kardashians are famously photographed everywhere they go, but the couple went on the special family trip to avoid pictures and paparazzi.

The sources told TMZ, that the family is staying in what is described as a 'fortress', an estate that is remote wherein, it is virtually impossible for trespassers to get close. Interestingly, there is total radio silence as to how the vacation is going.

As the outlet reported, this could be the final test on the marriage. The couple has had relatively little contact over the last few months and Kanye's pronouncements at the South Carolina campaign rally and on twitter clearly did not help. Earlier TMZ reported over last week that the SKIMS founder flew to Wyoming to see Kanye, and the reunion was tearful and tense.

The outlet has also reported that the family outing is not a quick trip. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

HC gives nod for Metro Line 4 in Mumbai's mangrove buffer zone

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority MMRDA permission to carry out construction for Metro Line 4 in a mangrove buffer zone, holding that it was in larger public interest. A bench ...

Gambia coronavirus cases surge 60% in a week

Coronavirus cases in Gambia, mainland Africas smallest country, have surged over 60 in the last seven days to nearly 800 cases, health ministry data showed on Wednesday. Authorities attributed the rise to people relaxing their guard on prot...

Ajay Tyagi gets 18 months' extension as SEBI chairman

Ajay Tyagi was on Wednesday given an 18-month extension, till February 2022, as the chairman of markets regulator SEBI, according to a Personnel Ministry order. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Mod...

SAIL shares jump over 6 pc after sales data

Shares of SAIL jumped over 6 per cent on Wednesday after the company said its total sales grew by about 50 per cent during July 2020. The stock closed 6.37 per cent higher at Rs 36.75 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 8.24 per cent to R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020