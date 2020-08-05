Left Menu
ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-08-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 21:00 IST
Ellen DeGeneres' show hits new series low ratings amid reports of toxic work environment
Ellen DeGeneres (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' hit a new low in July 2020 after reports of alleged toxic work environment. According to Fox News, the show has received low ratings in July 2020 following the release of reports about the alleged toxic work environment and reports from current and former staff members that detailed allegedly strict guidelines for interacting with the host.

The bulk of the allegations came by way of a Buzzfeed News report that came out around the time that TheWrap reports the show hit a new series low in Nielsen ratings. The show reportedly drew a 1.0 Live + Same Day household rating in the week ending on July 26, 2020. That marks a downturn by 9 per cent from the prior week and a massive 29 per cent from the same week in 2019. Fox News reported that the previous week saw a 27 per cent drop, which just so happened to be the same week that Buzzfeed News released its report.

However, according to the report, it's worth noting that ratings for syndicated daytime talk shows 'Dr. Oz' 'The Real' and 'The Doctors' all joined 'Ellen' in seeing massive rating reductions last month. However, Ellen's numbers are particularly low compared to her competitors like 'Dr. Phil,' 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' and 'Maury,' whose numbers all remained steady.

The outlet notes that the last time 'Maury' beat DeGeneres in the ratings was in 2016 when she was pulled from consideration due to the broadcast of the Rio Summer Olympics. In April, the drama on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' began as reports circulated claiming the show's staff was left uninformed as to the status of their pay or employment amid the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, accounts of "cold" behaviour from the DeGeneres, including from her former bodyguard, became numerous. In July, BuzzFeed published its explosive story featuring testimonials from various anonymous current and former employees, who accused the show of, among other things, racism, bullying, wrongful termination and more.

After which the 62-year-old host wrote in a memo to staff about the allegations, "On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' would be a place of happiness - no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show." DeGeneres continued, explaining that as the show has "grown exponentially," she has had to turn to others to self-manage, which some employees did not do.

"That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again," she stated. (ANI)

