Was drawn to intensity, depth of my character: Bobby Deol on 'Class of 83'

The film explores the story of an upright policeman-turned-trainer whose students grapple with the complexities of honour, morals and devotion to the nation. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, "Class of '83" has been directed by Atul Sabharwal and penned by Abhijit Despande.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-08-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 16:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Actor Bobby Deol says he's excited for his digital debut with Netflix's "Class of '83" which he immediately agreed to star in as it gave him a chance to revisit the 1980s. The film explores the story of an upright policeman-turned-trainer whose students grapple with the complexities of honour, morals and devotion to the nation.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, "Class of '83" has been directed by Atul Sabharwal and penned by Abhijit Despande. "The 80s was a fascinating period in Mumbai's history and this film allowed me to live and feel that era all over again. "When Atul and Red Chillies Entertainment approached me, I was drawn by the intensity and depth of the character and knew right away that I had to be part of 'Class Of '83'," Bobby said in a statement. The 51-year-old actor, who stars as Dean Vijay Singh, said the movie was the perfect project for his plunge into the digital world.

"I love the sheer variety of content a digital medium like Netflix has to offer and it's truly encouraging to know that your work can reach so many people across the world... "It's my first attempt on digital and it also happens to be the first film by RCE and Netflix together. It's an exciting and challenging time to be an actor and I am super excited that everyone gets to see the trailer tomorrow and the film on 21 August," he added. The film also stars Annup Soni, Joy Sengupta, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Bhupendra Jadawat, Ninad Mahajani, Hitesh Bhojraj, Sameer Paranjape and Prithvik Pratap.

Bobby was last seen on the big screen in 2019 ensemble comedy, "Housefull 4"..

