Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alyssa Milano tests positive for COVID-19 antibodies after 3 negatives results

The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her test results and said that her positive antibody results came after she previously received three false negatives. "This was me on April 2nd after being sick for two weeks.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-08-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 18:14 IST
Alyssa Milano tests positive for COVID-19 antibodies after 3 negatives results

Actor Alyssa Milano has revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her test results and said that her positive antibody results came after she previously received three false negatives.

"This was me on April 2nd after being sick for two weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. "I lost nine pounds in two weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible," Milano wrote alongside a photo of hers wearing an oxygen mask. The actor further said that she experienced "basically every Covid symptom" in late March but still, she tested negative for coronavirus twice.

Milano's COVID-19 antibody test also came out negative, after she felt a "bit better" for sometime. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), antibody tests check antibodies in a person's blood to see if they were previously exposed to the virus.

"After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. "I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19," Milano said. The actor asked her followers to be "aware that our testing system is flawed" and added that she will be donating plasma to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. "Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt," Milano concluded her post. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has topped 18 million.

According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, the US leads the count with 4.8 million, followed by 2.8 million in Brazil and 1.9 million in India. The US also has the highest number of deaths with 158,268, followed by 97, 256 in Brazil and 49,698 in Mexico.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi says Congress will resolve COVID-19 aid but must help needy -CNBC

U.S. lawmakers will resolve their differences over the next batch of COVID-19 aid and reach a deal, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday, but assistance must go to those who need it the most amid the novel coronavirus pand...

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd on Thursday offloaded shares worth nearly Rs 202 crore in Yes Bank through open market transaction. A total of 15 crore shares representing 1.19 per cent stake of the private lender were sold by Adani Electricit...

Foreign stars misjudged situation, BCCI did what is best in this situation: Mithali

India ODI captain Mithali Raj totally understands the frustration of foreign internationals on overlapping of the T20 Challenge and WBBL dates but firmly believes that BCCI did its best to fit in the four-match tournament in these unusual C...

TRS MLA Ramalinga Reddy no more

Ruling TRS MLA in Telangana Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy died on Thursday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here. He was 59.Reddy, MLA from Dubbak in Siddipet district, passed away this morning due to heart attack while undergoin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020