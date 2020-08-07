Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Antebellum' skips US theatres and heads directly to VOD in September

In a statement, Joe Drake, Chairman, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said the Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz-directed movie will be released theatrically in select international markets. "While the theatrical experience will always be the heart of our business, we are thrilled that we are able to seize the opportunity to match Gerard and Chris's urgent and immediate film with a release strategy befitting this moment of extraordinary change," said Drake.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-08-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 12:16 IST
'Antebellum' skips US theatres and heads directly to VOD in September
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Lionsgate has announced that horror thriller "Antebellum", starring Janelle Monae, will be skipping theatres and premiere on premium on-demand platforms on September 18. The film was previously set for an April release, before being pushed to August 21 and later to an undetermined date as uncertainty continues to prevail over when the theatres in the US will be reopened. The coronavirus pandemic continues to impact an ever-changing theatrical release calendar. In a statement, Joe Drake, Chairman, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said the Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz-directed movie will be released theatrically in select international markets.

"While the theatrical experience will always be the heart of our business, we are thrilled that we are able to seize the opportunity to match Gerard and Chris's urgent and immediate film with a release strategy befitting this moment of extraordinary change," said Drake. "Gerard and Chris are storytellers whose work beats with authenticity – not only will this film entertain and thrill audiences worldwide, but spark a discussion about our current world," he added.

Bush and Renz are making their feature directorial debut with the mysterious film, which features Monae as author Veronica Henley, who is kidnapped and forced to live out a horrifying reality in which she is an enslaved woman. "While we designed 'Antebellum' to be consumed as a communal experience in the theatre, we are thrilled by the unique opportunity we have to pivot to a different kind of communal moment in our culture. "As we face the realities of systemic racism in our country, which have crescendoed to this current inflection point in 2020, we understand how imperative it is to bring 'Antebellum' to the broadest audience possible, while also prioritising health and safety," the director duo said.

"Antebellum" also features Eric Lange, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Gabourey Sidibe, Marque Richardson, Robert Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Tongayi Chirisa..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

South Korean doctors strike over med school plan amid pandemic

Thousands of young doctors in South Korea began a strike on Friday in protest of government medical policy, causing concerns about treatment of patients amid the coronavirus pandemic. The striking doctors are interns and resident doctors, w...

WRAPUP 2-China's July export surge may point to more sustainable recovery

Chinas economy appeared to be gathering pace in July as exports rose the most this year while some raw material imports hit record highs, adding to hopes for a more sustained recovery. The economy is gradually emerging from a record contrac...

UK won't hesitate to add more countries to quarantine list

Britain will not hesitate to add more countries to its quarantine list, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday when asked about whether France could join Spain on the list.If we need to take action as youve seen overnight we will of co...

12 deaths, 2,207 more COVID-19 cases in Telangana

As many as 2,207 more COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths were reported in Telangana on Thursday, said the State Government. With these new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 75,275 including 21,417 active cases.Whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020