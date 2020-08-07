Left Menu
Lena Waithe to develop show on open marriages

Exploring the subject of non-traditional marriages, screenwriter Lena Waithe is in for developing a new project at Amazon Studios based on open relationships.

Exploring the subject of non-traditional marriages, screenwriter Lena Waithe is in for developing a new project at Amazon Studios based on open relationships. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the prolific writer-producer who signed a deal with the streamer in 2019, just finished a draft of a pilot script on open relationships -- which is now being developed for series.

The 'Master of None' actor said she has never been in an open marriage, but addressed the concept as "fascinating" to her. "We live in a world where, if I told you I cheated on my wife, you would be like, 'Yeah, that's the way it goes.' But if I told you that I'm in an open marriage, it would be as if I told you I'm joining the Church of Scientology," the 36-year-old writer told to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Society has such a conservative way of looking at marriage. I do think that we as a nation need to re-evaluate what marriage looks like for us as a country -- because whatever we have right now, it ain't working," Waithe said of 'Open' (the show's working title). The subject of non-traditional marriages has not been covered into the mainstream television, though in 2014, Ryan Murphy had attempted a project on the subject at HBO. (ANI)

